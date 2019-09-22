Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Genmab A/S has an average target price of $23, and a 12.41% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 118.70% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MeiraGTx Holdings plc seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Genmab A/S.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.