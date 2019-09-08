Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genmab A/S and INmune Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 10.26% at a $23 consensus target price. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 82.25%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.