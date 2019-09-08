Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Genmab A/S and INmune Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and INmune Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 10.26% at a $23 consensus target price. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 82.25%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.
