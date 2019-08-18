Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genmab A/S and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genmab A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 14.83% and an $23 consensus target price. Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.88, with potential upside of 24.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Genmab A/S and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
