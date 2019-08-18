Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genmab A/S and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 14.83% and an $23 consensus target price. Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.88, with potential upside of 24.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.