Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

We are contrasting Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Analyst Ratings

Genmab A/S and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 13.41% at a $23 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.8% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.