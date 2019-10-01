Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

This is a contrast between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genmab A/S and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,000,492,125.98% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 405,541,871.92% 0% -102.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 13.52% at a $23 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Genmab A/S beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.