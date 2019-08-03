Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 11 13.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 128.80% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.