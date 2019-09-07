Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genmab A/S and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.26% for Genmab A/S with average price target of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genmab A/S and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.