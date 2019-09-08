Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.77 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 10.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 377.71% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.4% respectively. Competitively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.