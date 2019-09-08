Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|3.77
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 10.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 377.71% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genmab A/S and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.4% respectively. Competitively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
