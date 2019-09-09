Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genmab A/S and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Genmab A/S and Acasti Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$23 is Genmab A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.92%. Acasti Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average target price and a 265.57% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Acasti Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
