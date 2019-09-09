Reviewing Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genmab A/S and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genmab A/S and Acasti Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23 is Genmab A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.92%. Acasti Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average target price and a 265.57% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Acasti Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.