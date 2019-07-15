Reviewing Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)’s and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s results

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.09 N/A 0.78 12.99 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.04 N/A 1.63 1.07

Table 1 highlights Genie Energy Ltd. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VAALCO Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Genie Energy Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genie Energy Ltd. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, VAALCO Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Genie Energy Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of VAALCO Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83% VAALCO Energy Inc. -17.14% -30.95% -22.67% -16.35% 16.78% 18.37%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. was more bullish than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.