Reviewing Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)’s and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s results

Both Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.05 N/A 0.78 12.99 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.82 N/A -4.36 0.00

Demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genie Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genie Energy Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genie Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Falcon Minerals Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 32.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares and 81% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares. About 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.