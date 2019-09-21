Reviewing Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)’s and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s results

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.73 N/A 0.78 14.15 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 3.54 N/A 0.24 28.34

Demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and Comstock Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Comstock Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Genie Energy Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Genie Energy Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genie Energy Ltd. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.37. Comstock Resources Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares and 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Comstock Resources Inc.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.