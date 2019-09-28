Reviewing Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

Both Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 7 0.00 13.82M 0.78 14.15 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 25 5.91 1.16B 1.84 13.73

Demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Canadian Natural Resources Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genie Energy Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 188,797,814.21% 27.1% 15.2% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 4,660,506,227.40% 9.1% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. Its rival Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Genie Energy Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genie Energy Ltd. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 66.6%. About 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 8 of the 13 factors Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.