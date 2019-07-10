Reviewing Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)’s and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s results

We are comparing Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.09 N/A 0.78 12.99 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.40 N/A 1.60 16.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genie Energy Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Genie Energy Ltd. is currently more affordable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that Genie Energy Ltd. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genie Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genie Energy Ltd. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 13.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares and 0% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Genie Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.