Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

We are comparing Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genfit SA and XBiotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Analyst Ratings

Genfit SA and XBiotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 239.34%. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 76.63% and its consensus price target is $13. The results provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats XBiotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.