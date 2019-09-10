Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|27.56
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genfit SA has an average price target of $56.5, and a 230.60% upside potential. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 156.18% and its average price target is $29. The results provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
