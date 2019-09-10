Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.56 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA has an average price target of $56.5, and a 230.60% upside potential. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 156.18% and its average price target is $29. The results provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.