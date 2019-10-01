Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Genfit SA and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 165,268,753.69% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 280,744,777.48% -245.2% -37.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a consensus price target of $56.5, and a 270.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 7 of the 11 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.