Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|17
|0.00
|27.97M
|0.00
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|6
|0.00
|2.49M
|-11.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Genfit SA and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|165,405,085.75%
|0%
|0%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|44,796,257.98%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Genfit SA and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA has a 253.35% upside potential and a consensus target price of $56.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 8 of the 10 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.