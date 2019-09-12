Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genfit SA and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Genfit SA and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 227.16% and an $56.5 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Genfit SA and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Genfit SA was less bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
