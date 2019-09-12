Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 227.16% and an $56.5 consensus price target.

Genfit SA and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Genfit SA was less bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.