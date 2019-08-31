Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genfit SA and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 226.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.