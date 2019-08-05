Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.05 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Molecular Templates Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 228.49% upside potential and an average price target of $56.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.2%. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.