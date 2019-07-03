Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

This is a contrast between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1817.22 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Analyst Ratings

Genfit SA and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 183.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has bigger growth than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.