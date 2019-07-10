Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1887.88 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 196.59% at a $56.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has bigger growth than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.