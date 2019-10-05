Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64 -14.94 127.76M 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 166,250,742.72% 0% 0% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,125,313.28% 39.3% 14.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genfit SA and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 291.00%. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $82, while its potential upside is 39.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genfit SA.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.