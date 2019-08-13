Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.41 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights Genfit SA and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Innoviva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 242.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Genfit SA.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.