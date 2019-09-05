Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

This is a contrast between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genfit SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 222.86% for Genfit SA with average price target of $56.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genfit SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Genfit SA was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Genfit SA beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.