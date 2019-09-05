Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

This is a contrast between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 222.86% for Genfit SA with average price target of $56.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Genfit SA was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Genfit SA beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.