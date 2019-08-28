Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s average price target while its potential upside is 226.78%. On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -26.70% and its average price target is $33. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.