Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.20 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genfit SA and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 222.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.5%. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Genfit SA has 4.19% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.