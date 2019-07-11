Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.36 N/A -1.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

The consensus price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 201.17%. Competitively the consensus price target of Alkermes plc is $30.25, which is potential 31.35% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and Alkermes plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.9%. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Genfit SA has 4.19% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Alkermes plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.