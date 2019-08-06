Reviewing Genfit SA (GNFT)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 5.22 N/A -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 243.88%. Competitively the consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 256.29% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Genfit SA, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.4%. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.