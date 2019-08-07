Reviewing Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genetic Technologies Limited has 3.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.50% -68.40% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

The potential upside of the peers is 36.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genetic Technologies Limited are 4 and 4. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s competitors have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genetic Technologies Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Genetic Technologies Limited is 250.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.5. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s competitors are 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genetic Technologies Limited’s peers beat Genetic Technologies Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.