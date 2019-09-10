Reviewing Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN)’s and Its Rivals results

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is a company in the Long-Term Care Facilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.00% of all Long-Term Care Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.97% of all Long-Term Care Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Genesis Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 15.80% -4.00% Industry Average 1.88% 19.00% 7.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Genesis Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 31.55M 1.68B 25.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Genesis Healthcare Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.11

The potential upside of the competitors is 9.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genesis Healthcare Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Healthcare Inc. -2.5% -4.1% -7.14% -24.03% -19.31% -0.85% Industry Average 3.59% 7.37% 24.38% 30.06% 46.99% 29.84%

For the past year Genesis Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Genesis Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.81 and has 0.81 Quick Ratio. Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that Genesis Healthcare Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.89 which is 11.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genesis Healthcare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Genesis HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, including management, physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided inpatient services through a network of 499 skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities, including 473 skilled nursing facilities and 26 stand-alone assisted/senior living facilities across 34 states. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. also supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,700 healthcare locations in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.