Reviewing Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)’s and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)’s results

Both Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. 22 1.05 N/A -0.57 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 13 0.54 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genesis Energy L.P. and SemGroup Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Genesis Energy L.P. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. SemGroup Corporation’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genesis Energy L.P. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, SemGroup Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. SemGroup Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genesis Energy L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genesis Energy L.P. and SemGroup Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of SemGroup Corporation is $15, which is potential -10.45% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genesis Energy L.P. and SemGroup Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.35% of Genesis Energy L.P.’s shares. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P. has 23.71% stronger performance while SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance.

Summary

SemGroup Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genesis Energy L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.