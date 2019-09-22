Reviewing Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)’s and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s results

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. 22 1.02 N/A -0.57 0.00 QEP Resources Inc. 6 0.66 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genesis Energy L.P. and QEP Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genesis Energy L.P. and QEP Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1% QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Genesis Energy L.P. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, QEP Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and QEP Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 QEP Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, QEP Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 86.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genesis Energy L.P. and QEP Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 0%. 12.35% are Genesis Energy L.P.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71% QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P. had bullish trend while QEP Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genesis Energy L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors QEP Resources Inc.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.