Reviewing Genesco Inc. (GCO)’s and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s results

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco Inc. 44 0.28 N/A 3.19 12.35 Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.38 N/A 0.82 10.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genesco Inc. and Tilly’s Inc. Tilly’s Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Genesco Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Genesco Inc. is presently more expensive than Tilly’s Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7%

Volatility & Risk

Genesco Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Tilly’s Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genesco Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genesco Inc. and Tilly’s Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genesco Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.53% and an $44.33 consensus price target. Tilly’s Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 79.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tilly’s Inc. is looking more favorable than Genesco Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% are Genesco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11% Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22%

For the past year Genesco Inc. was less bearish than Tilly’s Inc.

Summary

Genesco Inc. beats Tilly’s Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.