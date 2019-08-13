Reviewing Genesco Inc. (GCO)’s and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s results

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco Inc. 44 0.27 N/A 3.19 12.35 Ross Stores Inc. 97 2.48 N/A 4.30 24.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ross Stores Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genesco Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Genesco Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ross Stores Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genesco Inc. and Ross Stores Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3% Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 23.3%

Risk and Volatility

Genesco Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Ross Stores Inc.’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genesco Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ross Stores Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Genesco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ross Stores Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genesco Inc. and Ross Stores Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Ross Stores Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

The upside potential is 24.56% for Genesco Inc. with consensus target price of $44.33. Ross Stores Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $99.45 consensus target price and a -3.71% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Genesco Inc. is looking more favorable than Ross Stores Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genesco Inc. and Ross Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.8% respectively. About 4.4% of Genesco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Ross Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11% Ross Stores Inc. 0.08% 7.12% 10.59% 14.89% 22.24% 27.44%

For the past year Genesco Inc. had bearish trend while Ross Stores Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Ross Stores Inc. beats Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.