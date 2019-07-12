Reviewing General Motors Company (GM)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of General Motors Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.57% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand General Motors Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.99% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have General Motors Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors Company 0.00% 23.40% 4.00% Industry Average 144.47% 70.36% 3.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares General Motors Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors Company N/A 38 5.82 Industry Average 2.92B 2.02B 11.67

General Motors Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for General Motors Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors Company 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

$46.33 is the average target price of General Motors Company, with a potential upside of 18.89%. The potential upside of the peers is 44.89%. Given General Motors Company’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Motors Company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Motors Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Motors Company -2.2% -5.56% -4.18% 4.68% 2.02% 11.72% Industry Average 4.09% 11.16% 16.62% 12.15% 2.02% 47.13%

For the past year General Motors Company has weaker performance than General Motors Company’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Motors Company are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, General Motors Company’s rivals have 2.19 and 1.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Motors Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Motors Company.

Volatility and Risk

General Motors Company is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, General Motors Company’s rivals are 33.63% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

General Motors Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Motors Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.