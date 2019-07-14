Reviewing General Moly Inc. (GMO)’s and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of General Moly Inc. and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2% NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of General Moly Inc. shares and 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares. About 6.7% of General Moly Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05% NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91%

For the past year General Moly Inc. had bullish trend while NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.