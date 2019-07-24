Reviewing General Moly Inc. (GMO)’s and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD)’s results

This is a contrast between General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see General Moly Inc. and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of General Moly Inc. shares and 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares. 6.7% are General Moly Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 3.74% 9.9% 2.78% -35.47% -57.31% -22.73%

For the past year General Moly Inc. has 23.05% stronger performance while Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has -22.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors General Moly Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.