Reviewing General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s results

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) compete against each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills Inc. 54 2.38 602.88M 2.88 18.43 Farmmi Inc. 1 0.00 2.63M 0.29 4.70

In table 1 we can see General Mills Inc. and Farmmi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Farmmi Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than General Mills Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. General Mills Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Farmmi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills Inc. 1,111,504,424.78% 26.1% 5.8% Farmmi Inc. 197,314,127.09% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Mills Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, Farmmi Inc. has 9.6 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Farmmi Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Mills Inc.

Analyst Ratings

General Mills Inc. and Farmmi Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Farmmi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

General Mills Inc. has a consensus price target of $52.67, and a -3.64% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73% of General Mills Inc. shares and 0.4% of Farmmi Inc. shares. 0.2% are General Mills Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 83.81% of Farmmi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Mills Inc. 0.51% -0.41% 3.51% 21.51% 15.66% 36.39% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year General Mills Inc. had bullish trend while Farmmi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

General Mills Inc. beats Farmmi Inc. on 14 of the 14 factors.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.