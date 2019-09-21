Reviewing General Finance Corporation (GFN)’s and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s results

Both General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 8 0.79 N/A -1.00 0.00 Aaron’s Inc. 58 1.03 N/A 2.86 22.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for General Finance Corporation and Aaron’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Aaron’s Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.49 shows that General Finance Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aaron’s Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

General Finance Corporation and Aaron’s Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 0%. 4.7% are General Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aaron’s Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08% Aaron’s Inc. -3% 0.25% 15.41% 27.12% 50.33% 49.94%

For the past year General Finance Corporation has -20.08% weaker performance while Aaron’s Inc. has 49.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Aaron’s Inc. beats General Finance Corporation.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.