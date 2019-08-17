Reviewing General Finance Corporation (GFNCP)’s and Its Rivals results

As Rental & Leasing Services company, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
General Finance Corporation has 17.09% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.49% of General Finance Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have General Finance Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|General Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|0.42%
|17.09%
|3.31%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares General Finance Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|General Finance Corporation
|N/A
|102
|0.00
|Industry Average
|5.59M
|1.35B
|407.78
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for General Finance Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|General Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.36
|2.45
The potential upside of the rivals is -13.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Finance Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|General Finance Corporation
|-2.97%
|-1.07%
|0.09%
|0.95%
|-2.48%
|2.6%
|Industry Average
|3.53%
|5.08%
|8.21%
|27.93%
|31.29%
|35.44%
For the past year General Finance Corporation has weaker performance than General Finance Corporation’s peers.
Dividends
General Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
General Finance Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Finance Corporation.
