Reviewing General Finance Corporation (GFNCP)’s and Its Rivals results

As Rental & Leasing Services company, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

General Finance Corporation has 17.09% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.49% of General Finance Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have General Finance Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares General Finance Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation N/A 102 0.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for General Finance Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

The potential upside of the rivals is -13.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Finance Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation -2.97% -1.07% 0.09% 0.95% -2.48% 2.6% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year General Finance Corporation has weaker performance than General Finance Corporation’s peers.

Dividends

General Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Finance Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Finance Corporation.