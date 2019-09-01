Reviewing General Finance Corporation (GFNCP)’s and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s results

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Rental & Leasing Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 103 0.64 N/A -0.95 0.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 27 0.63 N/A 2.32 13.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us General Finance Corporation and H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for General Finance Corporation and H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s potential upside is 31.74% and its average price target is $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.09% of General Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74.4% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. General Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Comparatively, 10.7% are H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation -2.97% -1.07% 0.09% 0.95% -2.48% 2.6% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9%

For the past year General Finance Corporation was less bullish than H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors General Finance Corporation.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.