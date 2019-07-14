Reviewing General Electric Company (GE)’s and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s results

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company 10 0.75 N/A -2.34 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.99 N/A 0.83 15.68

Table 1 highlights General Electric Company and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of General Electric Company and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for General Electric Company and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 2 7 5 2.36 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50

General Electric Company’s upside potential currently stands at 2.60% and an $10.64 consensus target price. On the other hand, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s potential upside is 33.69% and its consensus target price is $15. The results provided earlier shows that Gates Industrial Corporation plc appears more favorable than General Electric Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both General Electric Company and Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 58.6% and 0% respectively. 0.16% are General Electric Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company 0.98% 14.25% 2.93% 24.4% -27.44% 41% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19%

For the past year General Electric Company had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats on 9 of the 10 factors General Electric Company.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.