Reviewing General Dynamics Corporation (GD)’s and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s results

This is a contrast between General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics Corporation 177 1.41 N/A 11.29 16.47 Axon Enterprise Inc. 63 8.27 N/A 0.39 179.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for General Dynamics Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc. Axon Enterprise Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than General Dynamics Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. General Dynamics Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 26.7% 7% Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.2 shows that General Dynamics Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axon Enterprise Inc. has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of General Dynamics Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Axon Enterprise Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Axon Enterprise Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for General Dynamics Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

General Dynamics Corporation’s upside potential is 2.66% at a $191.75 average target price. On the other hand, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s potential upside is 4.00% and its average target price is $65. The information presented earlier suggests that Axon Enterprise Inc. looks more robust than General Dynamics Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Dynamics Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 82.4%. General Dynamics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Dynamics Corporation -0.91% 1.86% 5.41% 8.79% -5.26% 18.27% Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5%

For the past year General Dynamics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Axon Enterprise Inc. beats General Dynamics Corporation.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.