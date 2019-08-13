Reviewing Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s results

Both Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 59 2.15 N/A 4.01 18.02 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.45 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Generac Holdings Inc. and Manitex International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Generac Holdings Inc. and Manitex International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Generac Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Manitex International Inc.’s 1.53 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Generac Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Manitex International Inc. has 1.7 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Generac Holdings Inc. and Manitex International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Generac Holdings Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 5.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares and 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Generac Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. beats Manitex International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.