Reviewing Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s results

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 55 2.12 N/A 4.01 14.11 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.74 N/A 2.81 4.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Generac Holdings Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. GrafTech International Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Generac Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Generac Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than GrafTech International Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Generac Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 0.9. Competitively, GrafTech International Ltd. has 3.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Generac Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Generac Holdings Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Generac Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $78, and a 9.69% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Generac Holdings Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 0%. 1.6% are Generac Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -2.41% 4.19% 10.71% 3.91% 16.45% 13.96% GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while GrafTech International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Generac Holdings Inc. beats GrafTech International Ltd.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.