Reviewing Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 64 2.29 N/A 4.01 18.02 Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Generac Holdings Inc. and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Generac Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Generac Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Generac Holdings Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Generac Holdings Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. From a competition point of view, Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Generac Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Colfax Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. and Colfax Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$79.75 is Generac Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -0.29%. Meanwhile, Colfax Corporation’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 14.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Colfax Corporation looks more robust than Generac Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Generac Holdings Inc. and Colfax Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 19.87%. Generac Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Colfax Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Generac Holdings Inc. beats Colfax Corporation.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.