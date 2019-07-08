Reviewing Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC)’s and Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)’s results

Both Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) and Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) are each other’s competitor in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries Inc. 12 2.06 N/A 0.96 12.45 Lindsay Corporation 87 1.69 N/A 1.18 65.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lindsay Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Gencor Industries Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gencor Industries Inc. and Lindsay Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 9.3% Lindsay Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Gencor Industries Inc.’s current beta is 0.65 and it happens to be 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Lindsay Corporation has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Gencor Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 15.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lindsay Corporation are 3.8 and 2.6 respectively. Gencor Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lindsay Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gencor Industries Inc. and Lindsay Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lindsay Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Lindsay Corporation’s potential upside is 64.18% and its consensus target price is $132.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Gencor Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lindsay Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 26.61% are Gencor Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Lindsay Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gencor Industries Inc. -4.4% -3.78% -16.02% 2.66% -22.65% 8.93% Lindsay Corporation -10.65% -8.69% -12.81% -26.98% -18.08% -19.83%

For the past year Gencor Industries Inc. has 8.93% stronger performance while Lindsay Corporation has -19.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Lindsay Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Gencor Industries Inc.

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels, and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.