Reviewing Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC)’s and Its Peers results

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) is a company in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Gencor Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.22% of all Farm & Construction Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gencor Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.73% of all Farm & Construction Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.90% 9.30% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries Inc. N/A 12 13.29 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Gencor Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Gencor Industries Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.33 3.17 2.47

The potential upside of the rivals is 43.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gencor Industries Inc. -2.74% -2.82% 7.68% -8.2% -14.65% 16.32% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Gencor Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Gencor Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Gencor Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 15.6. Competitively, Gencor Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.68 and has 2.47 Quick Ratio. Gencor Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gencor Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Gencor Industries Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Competitively, Gencor Industries Inc.’s peers are 30.08% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Gencor Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gencor Industries Inc.’s rivals beat Gencor Industries Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels, and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.